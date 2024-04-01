22,533 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Acquired by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882,952 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 37,268,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,529,000 after acquiring an additional 829,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,697 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,787 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.72. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
