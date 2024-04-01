24,152 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Bought by StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 24,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 40,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

CALF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.16. 2,543,190 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.97.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

