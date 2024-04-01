2,517 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Purchased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 43.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCCO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $107.54 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $107.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.48 and its 200 day moving average is $80.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. Research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

