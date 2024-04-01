28,500 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Acquired by FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,000. Universal Display accounts for approximately 1.0% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 22.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.86.
Universal Display Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.44. 123,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,269. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $125.98 and a one year high of $194.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.01. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45.
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Universal Display Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.
Universal Display Company Profile
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.
