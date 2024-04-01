3,978 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $2.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $269.33. 289,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,703. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.05 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.72 and its 200-day moving average is $246.52.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.