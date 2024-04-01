400 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Acquired by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $6.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $533.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,726. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.26.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

