416 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $392.08 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.93 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $454.41 and its 200-day moving average is $441.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $539.00 price target (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.