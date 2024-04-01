4,160 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Acquired by Baker Chad R

Baker Chad R purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 51.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after buying an additional 227,681 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,582,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.3% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 733,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,216,000 after purchasing an additional 74,539 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 12.3% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 131,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Unilever Trading Down 0.7 %

UL traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,388. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.73.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

