431,586 Shares in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Acquired by FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 431,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,480,000. Daqo New Energy comprises about 2.0% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 45.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 137,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 43,258 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 43.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 24,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DQ traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.98. 732,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,953. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $48.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $477.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.23.

Daqo New Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Articles

