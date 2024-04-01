4J Wealth Management LLC Acquires 828 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

4J Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,213,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,149,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IFRA stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $43.11. 180,826 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.64.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.