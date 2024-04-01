4J Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC owned 0.28% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 258.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of UAUG traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $32.61. 116,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

