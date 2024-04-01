4J Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

4J Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.90.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,928. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The stock has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 213.84%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

