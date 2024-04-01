4J Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

4J Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $1,421,000. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock traded down $17.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,214.55. The company had a trading volume of 148,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,052. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $714.98 and a 1 year high of $1,238.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,158.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,009.25. The company has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total value of $3,516,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,480 shares of company stock worth $100,102,829. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,119.00.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

