4J Wealth Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

4J Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises about 1.6% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,256,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,523,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,747,000 after purchasing an additional 322,581 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,358,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,749,000 after purchasing an additional 200,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at about $14,483,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PPA traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.67. 122,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,706. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.45. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $77.17 and a 52 week high of $101.88. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.