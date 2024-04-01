4J Wealth Management LLC Invests $205,000 in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $123.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,376. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The company has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,984,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,161.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

