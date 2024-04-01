5,000 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,730,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,048,000 after buying an additional 3,037,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Medtronic by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,863,229,000 after buying an additional 1,994,123 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.63. 1,385,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,239,568. The company has a market capitalization of $115.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.81. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

