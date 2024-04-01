6,000 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Purchased by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,771. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.90 and a 200 day moving average of $67.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 127.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.09 and a 1-year high of $82.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 412.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $795,182.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,456.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $795,182.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,456.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,983 shares of company stock worth $13,030,171 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

