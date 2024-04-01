9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Short Interest Update

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the February 29th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

9F Price Performance

Shares of JFU stock remained flat at $3.51 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,819. 9F has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17.

Get 9F alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 9F stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,563 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.11% of 9F worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

9F Company Profile

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.