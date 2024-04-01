AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Short Interest Update

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 904,100 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the February 29th total of 719,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 338,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in AAR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AAR by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in AAR by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in AAR by 2.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in AAR by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIR stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.90. 530,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,332. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.01.

AIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

