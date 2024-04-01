Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.84

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.84 and last traded at $96.31, with a volume of 5621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.20 and its 200-day moving average is $88.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLTR. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 128.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 323.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter.

