Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the February 29th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,709,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 409,247 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 30.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 552,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 128,758 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,486,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 128,703 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IAF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $4.25. 71,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,951. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $4.59.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Increases Dividend

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Abrdn Australia Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

