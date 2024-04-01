Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,400 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the February 29th total of 497,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,611,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 633.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 335,043 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 73.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 629,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 266,436 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,661,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth $1,373,000.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ACP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 203,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,359. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $7.17.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

