Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the February 29th total of 2,780,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 538,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ACHC. Barclays began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.22.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $79.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

