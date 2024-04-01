Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the February 29th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Monday, February 12th.
Acadian Timber Stock Performance
Acadian Timber Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.2153 dividend. This is a positive change from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.79%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.37%.
Acadian Timber Company Profile
Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.
