Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 2.1% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:ACN traded down $6.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $340.07. The company had a trading volume of 939,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,876. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.93. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.68 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

