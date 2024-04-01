accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of LON ACSO opened at GBX 536 ($6.77) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 529.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 559.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.53. accesso Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 500 ($6.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 822.12 ($10.39). The stock has a market cap of £223.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4,123.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, insider Steve Brown sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.76), for a total transaction of £802,500 ($1,014,153.92). In other news, insider Steve Brown sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.76), for a total transaction of £802,500 ($1,014,153.92). Also, insider Fern MacDonald sold 59,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.82), for a total transaction of £321,904.80 ($406,805.00). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,589 shares of company stock worth $142,388,175. 7.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

