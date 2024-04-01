ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 37.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $33.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

