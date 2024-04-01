ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.56

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.56 and last traded at $33.36, with a volume of 16466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.21.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACIW shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.43 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

