ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the February 29th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 128.0 days.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock remained flat at C$44.02 during trading hours on Monday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12-month low of C$29.31 and a 12-month high of C$44.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.10.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile
