Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.72.

ATNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 22,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 288,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 481,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 385,688 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATNM traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.55. 134,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,255. The stock has a market cap of $237.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.01. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.86.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

