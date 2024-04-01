Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 482.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATNM. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.72.

Shares of ATNM stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.59. 224,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,441. The company has a market cap of $238.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.01. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $9.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNM. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 673.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

