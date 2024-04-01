Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Down 3.8%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.52. 88,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,860,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Down 7.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 188.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.39%. Analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 336,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

