Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading Down 0.7%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $500.75 and last traded at $501.32. Approximately 520,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,629,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $504.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

The stock has a market cap of $227.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $567.63 and its 200-day moving average is $570.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,266,172 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,022,798,000 after acquiring an additional 603,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after buying an additional 229,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,288,309,000 after buying an additional 277,484 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Adobe by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,497,332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,876,309,000 after buying an additional 590,533 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,277,785,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

