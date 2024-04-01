AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou Sells 4,000 Shares

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,799.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AdvanSix Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSE:ASIX traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.17. 153,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,565. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $41.11. The firm has a market cap of $725.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.72.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. AdvanSix had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $382.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 58.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 68.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Further Reading

