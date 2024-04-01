Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Insider Transactions at Aerovate Therapeutics

Shares of AVTE traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 132,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,858. The company has a market capitalization of $813.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.23. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $30.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88.

In other news, insider Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $80,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,077.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $80,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,077.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $96,130.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,160.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,853. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1,351.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.