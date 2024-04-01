Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Trading Up 5.3 %
AEZS opened at $2.19 on Friday. Aeterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.56.
About Aeterna Zentaris
