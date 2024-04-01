Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 357.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Affimed to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affimed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Affimed alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AFMD

Affimed Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affimed

AFMD stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.46. 50,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,400. Affimed has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Affimed by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Affimed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Affimed by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Affimed by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Affimed by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.