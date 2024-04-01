Affimed’s (AFMD) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AFMD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Affimed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Affimed to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on AFMD
Affimed Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the first quarter worth $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affimed during the second quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Affimed by 42.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Affimed by 30.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Affimed by 258.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Affimed Company Profile
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Affimed
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- About the Markup Calculator
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.