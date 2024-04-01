Affimed’s (AFMD) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AFMD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Affimed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Affimed to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Affimed alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AFMD

Affimed Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 50,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,400. Affimed has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $81.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the first quarter worth $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affimed during the second quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Affimed by 42.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Affimed by 30.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Affimed by 258.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.