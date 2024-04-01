Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.48

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$83.48 and last traded at C$82.57, with a volume of 865671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$80.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AEM. Cormark cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$82.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$69.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.3342094 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

