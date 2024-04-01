Aion (AION) Trading 7.4% Lower This Week

Aion (AION) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. In the last week, Aion has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $3,694.22 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.00109148 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00038101 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00017009 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002892 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

