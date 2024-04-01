Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AC has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Air Canada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.04.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Air Canada

Air Canada Trading Down 0.2 %

Air Canada stock opened at C$19.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. Air Canada has a one year low of C$16.04 and a one year high of C$26.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.34.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.05 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 2.9514107 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Canada

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr purchased 2,406 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.21 per share, with a total value of C$43,823.37. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.