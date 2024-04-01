Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Up 29.7% in March

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the February 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.
Air China Price Performance
OTCMKTS AIRYY opened at $10.10 on Monday. Air China has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45.
Air China Company Profile
