Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Up 29.7% in March

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the February 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

OTCMKTS AIRYY opened at $10.10 on Monday. Air China has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

