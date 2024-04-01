Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APD. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $279.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $280.29.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $242.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.17. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.