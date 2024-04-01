Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.28. Approximately 583,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,998,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Airship AI Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airship AI

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in Airship AI during the fourth quarter valued at $17,655,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Airship AI by 6.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,598,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,710,000 after buying an additional 99,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Airship AI during the third quarter valued at $9,262,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Airship AI by 1,393.4% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 735,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 686,429 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Airship AI during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc provides AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company offers Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost foe high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

