Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Short Interest Down 20.4% in March

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the February 29th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akso Health Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 455,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Akso Health Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Akso Health Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AHG opened at $1.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. Akso Health Group has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

Akso Health Group Company Profile

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations.

