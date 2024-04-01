Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

AGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.52%. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 71,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

