Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading 1% Higher

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.58 and last traded at $73.09. Approximately 7,596,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 18,986,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.36.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Macquarie cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

