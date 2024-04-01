Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Position Lessened by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alliant Energy

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.63. The stock had a trading volume of 376,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,326. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.60. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.06.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

