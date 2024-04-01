Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALLY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ally Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ally Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.82. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

