Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Up 15.6% in March

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the February 29th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Almonty Industries Trading Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:ALMTF traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,167. Almonty Industries has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41.
Almonty Industries Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Almonty Industries
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Consumer Sentiment Highest Since 2021, 3 Stocks Leading the Way
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- This Underrated Natural Gas Stock Could Rally Double-Digits Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.